Why Jana Kramer Won't Reveal Her "Flings and Flirts" From Dancing With the Stars Era

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Jana Kramer may be an open book, but some things are better left unsaid.

Last fall, the Whine Down podcast host and her husband Mike Caussin became New York Times best-selling authors thanks to their candid memoir, The Good Fight. In the book, both Jana and Mike explored the high and low moments of their marriage, including their brief separation in 2016.

When trying to figure out her future with Mike, Jana admitted to having some "flings and flirts" during her time on Dancing With the Stars, noting she knew it was wrong, but that she "just didn't want to be the bad guy."

While some fans were left wondering who Jana connected with, the former One Tree Hill star exclusively explained to E! News why her lips are sealed. "There's other people involved," Jana shared. "Some people don't want to be as open and it would be wrong of me to name names when I don't think that's fair. Just because I'm open doesn't mean that I have to pull other people out into the openness."