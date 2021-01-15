Listen to Selena Gomez’s Romantic Spanish-Language Song “De Una Vez”

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Bittersweet" 2020 Full of Success

Just over a year since the release of her 2020 album Rare, multi-threat Selena Gomez dropped a brand new single.

Titled "De Una Vez," the track is the former Disney Channel star's first Spanish-language single. "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background," SelGo shared. "It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez' is such a beautiful love anthem."

Selena, who is of Mexican heritage, is not fluent in the language, but did tell Harper's Bazaar in 2018 that it's something she wants to improve on in the future.

"I look at myself in the mirror every day and think, 'Man, I wish I knew more Spanish,'" she told the magazine, adding that she's proud to be able to represent the Latinx community in Hollywood.

So when the opportunity to fulfill her dream of singing in Spanish came along, Selena knew she had to get it right. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the pop star said she put in "a lot of work" to perfect the lyrics.