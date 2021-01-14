Florence Pugh Fires Back at Her Fans "Negatively Bashing" Bella Thorne

Florence Pugh will not stand for cyberbullying.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Oscar nominee and self-described foodie took to Instagram to share her latest homecooked creation. She captioned the post, "Mild chilli tomato sauced ravioli with a white wine, butter and herb poached lobster filling. NAUGHTY."
Beneath the mouthwatering video, many people commented enviously on the Midsommar star's cooking skills. One of which was Bella Thorne, who wrote, "Omg please come over and make food" along with two fire emojis.
Almost immediately, the Disney Channel alum was hit with an onslaught of negative remarks from fellow commenters. However, Florence came to Bella's rescue to stop all the hate.
"@bellathorne to all those negatively trashing Bella, I do not appreciate it or like seeing people being unnecessarily dragged on my page," Florence wrote. "My page has NEVER been about that and I don't like seeing it. I always appreciate your love but not at the cost of bullying someone else. Enjoy the ravioli!"
Fans of the star praised her for speaking up against bullying. One commenter wrote, "AND THIS IS WHY I STAN YOU YOU QUEEN." Another added, "block their asses, those people are toxic af and don't deserve to see your Instagram."
Back in August, Bella came under fire after she joined OnlyFans and falsely promised her subscribers exclusive content for upwards of $200. The actress, whose $2 million payday led to new restrictions on the platform's spending limits and payouts, faced criticism from sex workers who use OnlyFans for income.
Bella publicly apologized for her actions in a statement that read in part, "I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I'm truly sorry."