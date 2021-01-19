Hailey Bieber's Stylist Shows Us How To Style Disney's NuiMOs Collection

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The micro-plush craze has arrived in The States!
After gaining popularity in Asia, the beloved Disney nuiMOs plush characters and stylish accessories are finally available to purchase on shopDisney.com! In celebration of the highly-anticipated launch, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who has worked with stars like Hailey Bieber and Ciara, created four unique looks for the adorable plush toys.
"Being that styling is my life, and I have always been a huge Disney fan, I was so excited when I heard about Disney nuiMOs plush, which combines two of my favorite things," Maeve revealed to E!. "Haven't you always wanted to see what the iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Stitch would look like with your own styling touch? I love that they're meant to be an extension of one's self with the flexibility to change their looks, which allows you to show your personality. On the first Monday of each month, starting in February, new items will be available so you can keep up with new ideas and trends."
Maeve's favorite Disney character? It's Mickey Mouse, of course! To see Maeve work her styling magic on Disney's nuiMOs plush characters, click here!
After you gain some fashion inspiration, make sure to shop the entire nuiMOs collection at shopDisney.com, Disney Parks and Disney stores. And scroll below to see a few of our favorite nuiMOs plushes and accessories!
Mickey Mouse Disney nuiMOs Plush
Now you can take Mickey with you wherever you go! And don't forget to dress him up in a stylish outfit to match the occasion!
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Animal Print Set
We can't get over how cute this outfit is! This adorable set includes a jacket, pants, cap, and sweater so your nuiMOs will be the best dressed at any occasion.
Disney nuiMOs Rose Gold Backpack by Loungefly
You can accessorize your nuiMos with dozens of outfits and accessories like this metallic faux leather backpack with sequins. Now the real question is where can we get our matching backpack!
Stitch Disney nuiMOs Plush
Whether it's Sandwich Day or an ordinary day at home, your Stitch nuiMOs will keep you company and become part of your ohana.
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Chinese New Year Set
Celebrate Chinese New Year with this outfit for your plush friend! With a satin finish and embroidered details, your nuiMOs will be ready for the festivities in no time.
Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey
Any true Disney fan knows that spirit jerseys are a staple fashion piece. Now you and your nuiMOs can show off your Disney pride together!
