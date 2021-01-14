Why Lindsey Vonn's The Pack Was Really Canceled

The Pack will not be getting a second season.
E! News has learned that the Amazon Prime Video competition series hosted by Lindsey Vonn will only have one season. This news, which was first reported by The Wrap, comes after footage leaked of participating dogs facing a seemingly distressing challenge.
However, this situation is not what sparked the show's cancelation. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is actually to blame for The Pack's short-lived run.
A source tells E!, "Since it's a travel show, it was hard to continue to shoot the show with the current COVID landscape."
The series followed 12 dogs and their owners as they traveled the globe competing in various challenges. At the end, the winning pair fetched a $500,000 prize and an additional $250,000 was given to their charity of choice.
Olympian Vonn hosted the show alongside her own pet pal, Lucy. Speaking of Vonn, our source said the famed skier would never associate herself with a project that "would mistreat animals."
"Lindsey is an animal lover, she has rescued and fostered several dogs," the insider added. "She would never participate in a show that would mistreat animals. The show donated more than $250k to animal organizations along the way during filming."
Ahead of The Pack's premiere, executive producer Jay Bienstock detailed to Variety how animal safety was a priority on the show. According to Bienstock, The Pack's dog safety team had "absolute power" to intervene on behalf of the animals.
He relayed at the time, "If dog safety said, 'Stop this,' we would stop. We gave them a pass at everything because, what are we missing here? Like in the first show in Los Angeles on the beach, I've gone to the beach with my dog a zillion times without a leash, but they said if there's no leash, you need a fence, so we built a fence. Their input was so valuable."
Contestant Mark LeBlanc and his 10-year-old Border Collie Ace were the winners of season one.
For other 2021 cancelations, scroll through the images below.
Season one of The Pack can be found on Amazon Prime Video.