Jennifer Garner's Response to a Bikini-Clad Influencer in the Snow Is the Laugh You Need Today

Just when you thought you couldn't love Jennifer Garner more...
In addition to being a beloved actress, entrepreneur and doting mom of three, the 48 year old has emerged as a much-needed ray of sunshine—and humor—on social media. Whether she's poking fun at a childhood haircut, hanging with her chickens or driving her kids to school with rollers in her hair, the star usually keeps fans on their toes for what she'll share next.
Garner gave the Internet some more gold on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in the form of her reaction to a clip of an influencer making a video in a bikini while it was snowing. Yes, you read that right.
While the footage posted by @influencersinthewild was itself enough to get people's attention, the actress' comment also did not go unnoticed. "First of all, bless her heart," she apparently wrote, according to @commentsbycelebs. "Second, does she need soup? Hot chocolate? Some jeans? I'd like to help a girl out."
While the jury is still out on whether Garner ever heard back on her offer, bask in her joyful backyard dancing to "Can't Stop the Feeling" in honor of ballerina Tiler Peck's birthday. Or, if you're in need of a laugh, back in December, the actress recreated a sexy Alias pool scene from nearly 18 years earlier.
"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community. To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post," she captioned the clip. "At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. #thankyou."
She later shared how her team really reacted to her redux. "Obviously they don't want you posting something unattractive on purpose," Garner told Entertainment Weekly. "They were like, 'Jennifer, you can look good in a bathing suit! Don't put that out there!' Basically, 'You'll never work again.'"
However, the actress didn't agree. "I just said, 'I will never look like that in a bathing suit. There's no way. And I think it's hilarious,'" she continued. "And today's the day, it's going up!"
The views also went up—to more than 4 million and counting.