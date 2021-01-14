Hadid Family FarmRebel WilsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream Kardashian Channels Wonder Woman in Adorable New Photo

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian is all smiles as she debuts a Wonder Woman-inspired look in a cute new pic shared by her dad. See the new photo and other adorable pics of the 4-year-old

Rob Kardashian is a super dad to the little superheroine in his life, his daughter Dream Kardashian.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram page a photo of the 4-year-old girl smiling while bearing face paint markings on her forehead resembling the DC character's vintage comic book-style gold and red headband. Dream also sports blue eye shadow and a pink furry wrap coat.

Alongside the cute pic, Rob wrote, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

The reality star posted his pic weeks after the release of Wonder Woman 1984, the second standalone Wonder Woman film to star Gal Gadot as the main star. Her character sports an updated version of the iconic headband.

Rob, who rarely appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or in public, occasionally shares photos and videos of his little girl on social media. Two days after Thanksgiving last November, he posted a pic of Dream in her pajamas, writing, "Thankful everyday." Earlier that month, Rob paid tribute to his daughter on her birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday my baby!!!! 4 years olddddd woohoo ‼️"

See Rob's newest pic of Dream and more adorable photos of his daughter over the years:

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Instagram / Blac Chyna
2nd Birthday

Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob's daughter on her 2nd birthday.

