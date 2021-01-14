Watch Paula Abdul Hilariously Fail to Name Any American Idol Reboot Winners

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

Too many shows, not enough time, just ask Paula Abdul.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former American Idol judge participated in a segment titled "Shady Skat Cat," during which she answered questions from an animated cat.

When Paula, who departed the show in 2009, was asked if she could name one of the American Idol winners from the ABC reboot, the legendary choreographer shook her head, "I can't, I'm sorry. I can't."

Host Andy Cohen went on to ask why the show—which will premiere its 19th season in February with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie—is still going on.

"Kind of seemed like the heyday is over, don't you think?" Andy probed, to which the "Straight Up" singer replied with a smile. "Well there was nothing like the original cast," she noted. "I mean it was such an incredible show and it changed the trajectory of everyone's lives and careers and television."

The star, who hosted the iconic show for its first eight seasons, clarified that she just hasn't "had time to catch up" before praising the new hosts of the show. "But I love Katy," Paula added. "I love Luke and I love Lionel."