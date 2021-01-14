Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Responds to Backlash Over Not Wanting Husband Sean to Find Love

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was asked to explain her recent post about feeling "heartbroken" if husband Sean fell in love, which some fans deemed "hypocritical."

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 14, 2021 8:26 AMTags
ControversyThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyCouplesCelebritiesAndy CohenWatch What Happens Live
Watch: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is finally weighing in on the response she received following recent comments about the future of her relationship with husband Sean Burke

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Jan. 13, host Andy Cohen questioned the cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County about a recent post on her Instagram Story. On Jan. 2, a fan had asked how she would feel if Sean "ends up falling in love with someone else," and the star shared that she would be "heartbroken."  This followed Braunwyn coming out as a lesbian last month and revealing she has been dating a woman named Kris

When Andy wanted to know whether fans were right to find the sentiment "quite hypocritical," Braunwyn explained that fans misinterpreted her remark about the man who is the father to her seven children.

"The question was, what if he fell in love and started a new life with someone, not if he dated," she said. "If he dates someone, I'm fine with it. If he falls in love and starts a new life and gets remarried, yeah, I would definitely be heartbroken."

 

photos
Real Housewives of Orange County: Where Are They Now?

She continued, "We've been together for almost 26 years, since we were teenagers. And yeah, he's my family. Not to say I don't want him happy and I don't support him. I do."

 

Shortly after Bruanwyn initially posted the "heartbroken" comment, Sean took to Twitter to thank fans for their "support" and offer his own take on the matter. 

"Of course I can date, and of course it'll hurt," he shared. "There is so much, so fast, we are just figuring this out for ourselves."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence on "Vicious" Claims Amid Controversy

2

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

3

The Real American Horror Story Behind the Night Stalker Murders

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence on "Vicious" Claims Amid Controversy

2

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

3

The Real American Horror Story Behind the Night Stalker Murders

4

RHONJ Trailer: Teresa & Joe Gorga Have Their Worst Fight Yet

5

Anne Hathaway Says She Wants to Be Called “Anything” But Her Own Name