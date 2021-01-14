Anne Hathaway Says She Wants to Be Called “Anything” But Her Own Name

Watch : Anne Hathaway's "The Witches" Faces Disability Backlash

You know that actress from The Devil Wears Prada and Les Mis? Well, she has a very strange request: Don't call her by her name.

You see, Anne Hathaway decided to "spill the tea," as she said, to Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 12. She revealed that throughout her career, fans have harmlessly called her "Anne," not realizing there's only one person in real life that actually calls her that.

"The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad," Hathaway, 38, shared. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

So, why isn't she just known as Annie? Well, the Oscar winner explained when she was filming a commercial at age 14, she had to get her official SAG card for the Screen Actors Guild.