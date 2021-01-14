90210 Star Tristan "Mack" Wilds Marries Christina Hammond in Intimate Ceremony

Tristan "Mack" Wilds is a married man!

The 90210 alum and Christina Hammond have officially taken their romance to the next level, which comes a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Tristyn Naomi Wilds.

According to the newlyweds, who secretly tied the knot on Dec. 17, they couldn't have asked for a more special day.

"Our wedding was perfect," Christina exclusively tells E! News. "We wanted an intimate ceremony and so it was just us, Tristyn and our parents on Zoom. I couldn't have asked for a better wedding day."

The Wire alum adds, "We got married, in a way, akin to how we started—just us. Never needed much else. With the addition of our parents and our baby, it really made for a magical moment."

The two are certainly the definition of relationship goals, as they've been together since they were 15 years old.