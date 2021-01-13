Kim Zolciak Says She's "Very Stressed" After Brielle Biermann Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kim Zolciak could use a glass of wine after taking care of daughter Brielle Biermann, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the 23-year-old reality star's Wednesday, Jan. 13 Instagram Story, she's had the coronavirus for some time now, but is on the mend. "I've had COVID (still recovering but I'm doing good today!!) so today is the day I've worn makeup," Brielle wrote. "Still quarantining (in the salon LOL) but have Zoom meetings all day."
The Don't Be Tardy star added that quarantining from her family has not been fun in the slightest. She said in a video, "I've been beyond bored for awhile so if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, please let me know because I am running out of things to do up here in the salon. Very bored."
It's not all bad though. Brielle remarked that her step-father Kroy Biermann has been the ultimate nurse—or should we say delivery man? "Shout out to Kroy, who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs," she shared. "He has been delivering all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night."
However, Kim said on her Instagram Story that this is all "lies."
"I made the cookies and milk," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum insisted, adding, "I dropped them at the stairs."
Kim went on to say that she "really hasn't been drinking" wine as of late, but is going to have a glass with dinner because she's "very stressed" over Brielle being sick. She added, "Who's with me?"
It's unclear where Brielle contracted the virus, but the star traveled to Miami, Fla. the week of Christmas, where she shared a masked pic with the caption, "alexa play mask off by future."
Meanwhile, in the Zolciak-Biermann's hometown of Atlanta, hospitals are reporting record-high cases of the coronavirus.