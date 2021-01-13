Riz Ahmed Reveals Why He Won't Disclose His Wife's Name After Secret Wedding

Riz Ahmed is officially off the market!
Sadly, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The British actor recently revealed that he's not only taken, but he's a married man. That's right, The Night Of alum secretly tied the knot with a mystery woman.
Earlier this week, the 38-year-old star accidentally spilled the beans about his love life during an interview on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast.
When discussing his living situation, Riz explained that he decided to stay in California after shooting a project in late 2020 because his "wife's family" is from the Bay Area.
After sharing the news, the podcast host said he "didn't realize" the actor got hitched.
"It's the first time I've ever mentioned it in an interview. So, congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop," Riz replied, noting that he hasn't been married "very long."
As for details on his wedding day and who's the lucky bride? Riz is keeping his lips sealed.
Don't expect the Nightcrawler star to share that information any time soon either. It appears Riz plans to keep those details close to home.
"I mean, I guess I don't really feel it's generally that relevant," he put it simply, "So I don't delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much."
Despite keeping certain things out of the public eye, the Emmy winner said he doesn't see himself as a completely private person.
"I wouldn't be doing a podcast with you being like, 'Hey, check out these films. I'm on Twitter,'" he argued, "I guess it's just about having boundaries."
Riz also pointed out that he continues to candidly discuss the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on social media. As he described, "I felt like talking about it and saying, 'Hey, look, this is a real thing. It's affected me and my family.'"
Last April, he shared the news on Instagram that his uncle passed away due to COVID-19. Then in October, he penned a piece for British Vogue, in which he shared that his aunt also died because of the virus.
The actor explained he "was unable to attend their funerals."
"Trapped inside my flat and my grief, I was driven crazy by builders outside," he wrote of his quarnatine experience. "Erecting a new office block mid-apocalypse felt increasingly pointless and unbearably loud. Knowing they might soon be asked to stop, they increased their pace, starting at 8 a.m. even on weekends. I was enraged but also welcomed the distraction of confrontation, squaring up to the site manager from two meters away."
"'This is not OK. Why are you carrying on as normal? You're in denial,'" he recalled, adding, "I could have easily been talking to myself."