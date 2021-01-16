You'll Want to Hear Jessie James Decker's Secret for Dealing With "the Quarantine 10"

Watch : Jessie James Decker Talks Hubby Eric's Cooking & Mom Tips

She got it from her mama.

No, really. Jessie James Decker kinda has mom Karen Parker to thank for her successful, five-year run on the South Beach Diet. "My mom did South Beach when she was younger," the singer explained to E! News in a recent interview. "And I remember actually seeing the book at the house and that being a thing."

So when she was on the hunt for a way to feel more comfortable and more energized after the September 2015 arrival of her second child, son Eric Decker II, named after his football-playing father, "I just felt like, 'Okay, if Mom did it and we're the same, this will work for me,'" she reasoned. "And I think what I liked about it was that it was heavy protein—we all know I love my protein—low carb and I just felt like I was already living like that."