RHONJ Season 11 Preview: Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga Have Their Worst Fight to Date

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 11 trailer teases infidelity rumors, family fights and more. Plus, take a look at the new cast portraits!

By Alyssa Ray Jan 13, 2021 8:04 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceMelissa GorgaJoe Giudice
Watch: Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Joe Giudice is still stirring up drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the season 11 trailer for the Bravo hit arrived and teased quite a bit of drama. Namely, Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has sparked another explosive fight between Teresa and the Gorgas. But, more on that later…

What we'd like to first address is how all of the New Jersey marriages are in question this season. Margaret Josephs starts off, "Everyone's marriage can look absolutely perfect on the outside."

Yet, Melissa Gorga teases that "things aren't always what they seem."

And before you can wonder what these ladies are alluding to, Dolores Catania weighs in, "Anyone can be a cheater."

It seems there are more than a couple infidelity rumors swirling around New Jersey. For starters, Teresa is seen suggesting that someone's spouse is screwing around when they're at the gym.

The Bravo legend asks Margaret, "Why do I hear rumors, like when he goes to the gym he screws around?"

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

While we aren't certain that Teresa is speaking about Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Jackie later demands to her co-star, "I need you to admit this was a lie."

Meanwhile, Dolores informs Teresa that her brother Joe Gorga "is going through something."

The something in question? Melissa has been accused of texting another man.

"Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number," Teresa alleges. "They've been texting all day."

And, in a separate scene, Joe warns Melissa to "be careful what you say" as it may result in him never talking to her again.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

The family drama doesn't stop there as it's revealed that Joe Giudice is talking about Joe Gorga in the press. Apparently, Teresa's ex has been claiming to "know things" about the Gorga patriarch.

In response to this, Melissa's husband declares, "How dare him say he's got dirt on me?"

The situation worsens when Teresa seemingly defends the father of her children, which doesn't sit well with Melissa and Joe.

"That's f--king bulls--t," Melissa explodes. "Because you just f--kin' stuck up for your ex-husband!"

An equally heated Joe sounds off, "My wife is f--king 100 percent right. You're going to defend him? F--k that piece of s--t. He put my mother in a f--king grave. Do you understand that?"

This is only a taste of the drama promised. So, be sure to take a look at the new trailer above.

Oh, and check out the new cast portraits below!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list her home to create a new chapter for herself and her daughters. Ready to get back in the dating game, she surprisingly meets someone new and her personal life becomes the talk of the town yet again.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

When cheating rumors swirl around her marriage, Jackie questions her relationships with the women. Will she be able to move forward, or will she decide that her fate lies with a new circle of friends?

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Melissa Gorga

With her kids growing up quicker than she wants, Melissa is forced to have some uncomfortable conversations. Meanwhile, Melissa's business continues to thrive, and she becomes increasingly independent, but as she and Joe head into their 16th year of marriage, different views about the direction of their life going forward makes them both call into question the future of their relationship.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer struggles to deal with the lingering awkwardness with Melissa, along with her parents' marital issues due to the pandemic. With her father now living with her, she unleashes trouble in her relationship with her mother. And, as she continues to defend her father, Jennifer begins to wonder whether the fissures between them can ever be healed.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

Margaret's home renovations are finally coming about during quarantine, and with a fruitful career under her belt, she decides to write a book revealing the secrets to her life and success in business. But looking back on her past opens old wounds and puts a strain on her relationship with her husband, Joe. Will she have to write a new chapter?

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Dolores Catania

On the edge of turning 50, Dolores is feeling and looking her best after a tummy tuck and the extra time she is spending with her kids. But keeping secrets from David proves to be tricky, and pressure mounts when the other women question if she's settling for less while their commitment plans still loom.

Binge past episodes of RHONJ on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

