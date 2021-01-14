Every Magical TV Moment Shonda Rhimes Has Given Us Over the Years

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Praise Shonda Rhimes & Dish on Series

There's no place on TV quite like Shondaland.

Ever since Shonda Rhimes first invited viewers into her amusement park of wonders with the premiere of Grey's Anatomy in 2005, she's never failed to make the small screen a more romantic, feminist and inclusive place. As her eponymous production company has expanded to include zeitgeist-y series like Scandal, How to Get Away With Murder, Station 19 and, most recently, Bridgerton on Netflix, she's kept us well fed, showing us just how McDreamy the world can be.

And while she's only just getting started with her second act over at the streaming service that lured her away from ABC, she's already more than cemented her legacy as one of TV's greatest creators.

In fact, we can think of no better way to celebrate Rhimes' birthday on Jan. 13 than with a look back at some of the most magical moments she's been responsible for over the years.