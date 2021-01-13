Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals the NSFW Requirement That Would Get Her to Return to Acting

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow has a very special requirement to get back in front of the silver screen.

During an interview with Naomi Campbell, on her YouTube series No Filter with Naomi, the GOOP Founder and CEO revealed what it would take to get her back into the acting world.

"I would have to be f--king a writer," the Oscar winner cheekily shared. "But that's sort of it. If my husband writes something and wants me to do it, I'll do it. But right now—I can never say never."

The mother is two is married to Emmy-nominated writer Brad Falchuk, so anything is possible.

And while she's not a fan of the motion picture world—she's more into her multi-million-dollar lifestyle brand these days—Gwyneth did confess she wouldn't mind going back to the theatrical stage one day.

"I really loved doing theatre," she added, which Naomi—who starred in the 2002 play Vagina Monologues—agreed, "There's something about theatre that's just exhilarating!"