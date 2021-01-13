Rebel Wilson Recalls Being Kidnapped at Gunpoint in Africa

Watch : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Rebel Wilson, the next Jane Bond?

That's what you might think after hearing this unexpected story from the actress. In an upcoming episode of Sky's Straight Talking, to air on Thursday, Jan. 14, the Pitch Perfect alum reportedly revealed to Ant Middleton, who traveled to Mexico with her on the show, that she was once kidnapped at gunpoint while in Africa.

"It was in rural Mozambique," she recalled in the episode, according to The Sun. "We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns. [They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck.'" According to Wilson, they were taken to a house where they were held overnight. While you might be imagining how you'd react, the 40-year-old Australian native was impressively one step ahead.

"I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader," she described herself. "They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something."