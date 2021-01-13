Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Ex Miley Cyrus

Alli Simpson has nothing but love for her brother's "beautiful" ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.
Though the "Midnight Sky" singer called it quits with Cody Simpson five months ago, that doesn't mean they ended their relationship on bad terms. While appearing on Australia's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Alli offered some rare insight into her brother's relationship with the Hannah Montana alum.
"I'm a protective sister but I've also met her a bunch of times and she's been nothing but beautiful to me," Alli can be heard saying in a video clip from the show, posted on Daily Mail. "I'm not gonna like judge on what I read or see and stuff, I'm only gonna go off what Cody says and he loved what they had."
Alli, 22, went on to share that the former couple used to get "so annoyed" at the gossip about their relationship, noting it got to the point where they couldn't "look at it anymore."
The model also revealed that her brother and Miley were "practically living together" amid the coronavirus pandemic because lockdown happened shortly after they started dating.
When asked if it was a "real relationship or just a bit of fun," Alli confirmed Cody and Miley's relationship was real.
As fans may recall, Miley, 28, and Cody, 24, broke up over the summer after 10 months together. "So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up," Miley said in an Aug. 2020 Instagram Live while promoting new music. "It was confirmed by a 'reliable source' even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it."
"But, for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be," she continued. "Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out hanging out or getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years and we're gonna continue to be friends."
Since his split from Miley, Cody has moved on with model Marloes Stevens. For his birthday on Jan. 11, Marloes shared a sweet tribute to her boyfriend. "Happy birthday to my favorite human," she wrote alongside a series of photos of the couple. "Life is an adventure and I'm happy to hold your hand as we walk through it together 24 looks good on you."