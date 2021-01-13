Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Shares Her Concerns About Losing Him to Depression

Watch : Michael Phelps Talks Retiring From Swimming After Rio

Nicole Phelps is opening up about supporting husband Michael Phelps through his journey to better his mental health.

She told Today Parents in a Tuesday, Jan. 12 interview that the retired swimmer was dealing with depression around the same time that Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

"After Vanessa [Bryant] lost Kobe, all I could do was look at Michael and be like, 'Can we please help you? Because if I lose you, I don't know what I'm gonna do,'" the 35-year-old mother of three said. "Michael is the most amazing father and partner I could have ever asked for."

The model, who wed the star athlete in 2016, explained that it has been important for herself to realize how she can help him and how she can't.

"I used to think, 'Oh, I can fix him. I can be his therapist. I can be what he needs,'" she shared. "But what I've learned is that you can't take ownership for how they're feeling, no matter how badly you want to."

Michael, who has been forthright about his mental-health struggles in the past, told Today Parents last month that he has had some "scary ups and downs" amid the ongoing pandemic.