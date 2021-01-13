Gigi Hadid Sends Her "Zaddy" Zayn Malik the Sweetest Message on His 28th Birthday

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her favorite Capricorn!
Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old star put her love on display to share a sweet birthday tribute to her longtime partner, Zayn Malik, who turned 28 years old.
"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," Gigi captioned her post. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."
After welcoming their daughter last September, the couple has been keeping a low-profile. However, seeing that Jan. 12 marked a special occasion, the first-time parents decided to have a little fun. On Instagram Stories, Gigi shared behind-the-scenes photos of their "Z-DAY" set-up, which included several arcade cabinets, an explosion of balloons and many, many sweet treats.
According to an eyewitness, the retro video games were "Cruisin USA, Pac Man, Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Marios Bros, The Simpsons and Donkey Kong."
"The arrangements," the eyewitness shares, "were multi-colored and also included various superheroes like Spiderman, Superman, and Batman. Everything was set up to make it look like a vintage arcade."
Per the insider, Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, helped with the decorations—and knowing she had impeccable taste on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it's no wonder Zayn's birthday was one for the books.
Simply put, "It looks like Gigi wanted to plan something where they could stay home, but still have a fun celebration."
The former One Direction member isn't the only January baby in the family! The supermodel's mom celebrated her birthday just yesterday.
"Celebrated mamma's bday tonight @yolanda.hadid," Gigi shared on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 11. "Every year, I think I couldn't love, look up to, or learn from her more—and then I do. She's the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year."
Yolanda commented, "I love you baby, thank you for a beautiful dinner at home."
Later that day, the former Bravolebrity took to her own Instagram page to reflect on her special day, while also gushing over being a grandma.
In fact, she was so excited that she originally shared a photo of her granddaughter's face, something both Gigi and Zayn have intentionally avoided. Yolanda quickly deleted her post and added a new image of her and her granddaughter.
"My birthday blessings...," she wrote in part. "When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1. It's a whole new feeling, I'm feeling..., a part of my heart I didn't know existed....."