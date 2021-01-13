How Joe Alwyn Formed a “Very Close” Bond With Taylor Swift’s Family

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment on Joe Alwyn Relationship

As Swifties know all too well, Taylor Swift loves high tea, stories from uni and the West End.

The singer and her favorite "London Boy," Joe Alwyn, appear to have grown even closer during the pandemic while enjoying strolls around London—and not to mention, co-writing multiple songs for folklore and evermore.

On Monday, Jan. 11, the lovers were spotted taking a chilly walk in North London Public Park, along with Joe's mom Elizabeth Alwyn. Joe and Taylor held hands as they all bundled up in face masks and coats. Naturally, Tay's was by Stella McCartney.

Although it was a rare sighting of the private pair, E! News has learned it's far from their first outing in Britain during quarantine.

We're told the "exile" co-writers rang in the New Year together with Joe's family in England, where Taylor has been staying for a few weeks.

A source close to the superstar exclusively tells E! News, "She is back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe's family. They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air." (No scooter rides to report on, though).