Nikki Bella Is About to Give Birth & Artem Chigvintsev Is "S--ting" Himself on Total Bellas

Watch : Nikki & Artem Head to the Hospital to Deliver Baby Matteo

We're just days away from the moment every Total Bellas fan has been waiting for all season: the arrival of Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella is on her way to the hospital in this sneak peek of what's sure to be an emotional episode, and even though she's starting to experience labor pains, it's her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev who's really feeling the pressure.

"What I'm nervous about the most is, you have a certain attachment to it, you know?" he tells Nikki in the above clip. "Like, I don't have the same attachment because it's not within me for nine months."

The soon-to-be mom is quick to reassure Artem that he's going to be "an amazing dad," but that doesn't stop him from continuing to worry about everything.

"Honestly, I'm s--ting myself," the professional dancer admits in a confessional. "I'm sitting in the car thinking, 'This is it.'"