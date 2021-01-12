Where Does Delores Rank Among Below Deck's Wildest Guests?

Bon voyage, Delores!
We're sure that's what the Below Deck crew was thinking when the unruly guest was sent packing from My Seanna. For those who missed it, on Jan. 11's episode of Below Deck, charter guest Delores had her charter end early after she defied Captain Lee Rosbach and drunkenly jumped off the yacht into the ocean at night.
Before season eight premiered, Captain Lee made it clear that his encounter with Delores was a first for his career.
"I will tell you this, it is something I have never, ever done in 35 years of yachting," he told us during an exclusive chat. "Until now. It's never, ever happened to me before. That is a first."
He also categorized the drama as "extremely intense."
In fact, Delores didn't go quietly from Below Deck as, the next day, she boldly jumped off the tender while being escorted away. After all of this, we found ourselves wondering, "Is Delores the wildest Below Deck guest to date?"
The answer: We don't know.
The Below Deck franchise, which includes the O.G. show, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, has had many crazy guests over the years. We're talking everything from frisky cougars to foam party enthusiasts to voyeuristic couples.
So, it's hard to say where Delores lands among this list. Thus, we invite you to take a look at our official list of crazy Below Deck guests below!
Oh, and be sure to let us know your thoughts on the splash Delores made on the upstairs-downstairs Bravo hit.
Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Below Deck's craziest guests:
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Binge past episodes of Below Deck on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)