10 Gratitude Journals We're Grateful For

With all that's going on in the world right now, it can seem difficult to feel grateful. But there's no harm in focusing more on the good in every day. There are countless studies that tout the benefits of practicing gratitude, after all. And there are plenty of journals available that can help guide your practice from Anthropologie, Ban.do and more of our favorite stores.
So below, shop some of the gratitude journals we're grateful for.
Gratitude Journal
Athleta's unique gratitude journal cover is made from natural cellulose fiber and wood pulp, which patinas over time like leather. There's a gold foil "power of she" message on the inside cover and plenty of space for you to jot down what you're grateful for.
Wellness Workbook—Feel Your Best
This workbook is not quite a gratitude journal, but it still helps you focus in on what's good in your life as well as your goals for the future. It's broken up into sections about goals, exploration, action and relaxation. It also includes artwork, tips, tear-away cards, balance charts and daily and weekly check-ins.
The Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change
This top-rated journal only takes five minutes of your day to fill out and helps you cultivate gratitude.
PetitePlanner Gratitude Journal Edition 1
This journal contains six months of unique daily gratitude prompts, plus reflection spreads. Inside, also find a metallic sticker sheet and built-in pocket.
Morgan Harper Nichols The Light Guided Gratitude Journal
How beautiful is the cover of this journal? It has sections for planning your goals, reflecting on your day and writing down your thoughts.
Unplug Well-Being Journal
Need to unplug from social media? Same. This journal helps you do so and be grateful for what's real in your life. It gives suggestions for how you can spend your time away from social media.
Typo Mini Gratitude Activity Journal
This activity journal has a cool terrazzo cover.
Monthly Subscription
Silk + Sonder makes new planners for each month of the year with self-care themes that get you thinking.
Self-Care: A Day And Night Reflection Journal
This 90 day journal promises to help you think positively, overcome challenging and stressful experiences and create a healthy lifestyle.
Daily Gratitude Journal: What I Am Thankful For
This affordable journal only takes up to two minutes a day to fill out. It offers space to write down what you're thankful for, call out a special moment that happened that week and more.