Jamie Lynn Spears' Reaction to Britney and Justin Timberlake's Denim Outfits Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Jamie Lynn Spears just delivered quite the quip on social media about her older sister, Britney Spears, and Brit's ex, Justin Timberlake. Read on for the mic drop-worthy one-liner.

Jan 12, 2021 6:54 PM
FashionBritney SpearsJustin TimberlakeLife/StyleJamie Lynn Spears
After this masterful quip from Jamie Lynn Spears, all we can say is...give us more!

The actress, singer and younger sister of Britney Spears proved, once again, she has a way with words on social media. Jan. 8 marked the 20th anniversary of Britney and her famed ex Justin Timberlake unforgettably rocking matching denim looks to the 2001 American Music Awards. Spears' Kurt and Bart patchwork strapless gown and Timberlake's matching Canadian tuxedo swiftly became an iconic red carpet moment, one that remains such a hallmark of pop culture that fans are still talking about it two decades later. 

To commemorate the anniversary, Nylon shared a photo of the stars in their denim on the website's Instagram account on Jan. 11, catching the attention of thousands of fans—including Jamie Lynn. 

"My parents," she commented. "Divorce is hard."

Needless to say, fans didn't see that coming, but loved it nonetheless. 

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

As for how the unique looks came together, Steven Gerstein, who styled NSYNC at the time, explained the process in a recent interview with Jezebel

"Justin and Britney were dating at the time. We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin were like, 'We're doing matching denim.' And I was like, 'How are you doing that? Who is doing that?'" Gerstein recalled. "We wound up taking the Costume National suit that Justin wore for the Celebrity album cover. We remade it in denim. Conversations with Levi's were happening at the same time and Britney was working with Kurt and Bart. We had some crossover contacts at Levi's, so it went from being an idea to it being made within days. The rest is history."

While they were two of the biggest pop stars in the world in that moment, Gerstein remembered the former couple as "just two kids, wanting to do something cool, and being super cute, matching. It was kind of like their prom. They had an idea, and we did what they wanted as opposed to the other way around."

To revisit the iconic fashion moment, keep scrolling for a digital stroll down memory lane!

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Back to Basics

When attending the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears looked wonderful with their turtleneck sweater or little black dress. Their style, however, would change less than a year later.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
The Reveal

'Twas a star-studded evening at the 2001 American Music Awards when Justin and Britney arrived to the red carpet with an outfit never seen before.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Red, Set, Pose

From the hat to the purse, there was SO. MUCH. DENIM.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
What Are They Wearing?!

Photographers went crazy. Pop culture fans called their BFFs on an actual telephone to discuss the looks. And the look drove everyone crazy for all the right reasons.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Red Carpet Moment

Little did the Hollywood couple know that the red carpet look would become a pop culture fashion moment that would be shared with generations to come.

KMazur/WireImage
Perfect Match

Later in the year, the couple stepped out for a basketball charity event where they did it again—they wore matching outfits!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Denim Girls

It was the denim-on-denim look, however, that fans will never forget. At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards, Katy Perry and Riff Raff put their own twist on the look. And for the record: Brit Brit called it "amazing."

Twitter
Double Trouble

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tried to recreate the look with a little help from Adobe Photoshop...

Instagram, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Costume Contest

YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau channeled the look for Halloween nearly 20 years after the initial award show...

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Denim Darlings

Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor and Johnny Dex did their best impression for one Halloween party...

REUTERS/Rose Prouser, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Couple Goals

And although Miley Cyrus hasn't tried to replicate the look (yet), she was so inspired by the couple that it plays a role in who she dates. "I want a boyfriend that will wear jean on jean on jean with me," she once shared with the Nationalist in 2013.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Winner, Winner

Ultimately, Britney deserves credit for the matching look. "It was my idea," she once told MTV News. As for Justin, he doesn't plan on wearing something similar again. "It was such a crazy time and the world was different, the music industry was different. It was just a different time," the singer shared on The Project.

