Jamie Lynn Spears' Reaction to Britney and Justin Timberlake's Denim Outfits Will Make Your Jaw Drop

After this masterful quip from Jamie Lynn Spears, all we can say is...give us more!
The actress, singer and younger sister of Britney Spears proved, once again, she has a way with words on social media. Jan. 8 marked the 20th anniversary of Britney and her famed ex Justin Timberlake unforgettably rocking matching denim looks to the 2001 American Music Awards. Spears' Kurt and Bart patchwork strapless gown and Timberlake's matching Canadian tuxedo swiftly became an iconic red carpet moment, one that remains such a hallmark of pop culture that fans are still talking about it two decades later.
To commemorate the anniversary, Nylon shared a photo of the stars in their denim on the website's Instagram account on Jan. 11, catching the attention of thousands of fans—including Jamie Lynn.
"My parents," she commented. "Divorce is hard."
Needless to say, fans didn't see that coming, but loved it nonetheless.
As for how the unique looks came together, Steven Gerstein, who styled NSYNC at the time, explained the process in a recent interview with Jezebel.
"Justin and Britney were dating at the time. We were in New Orleans when Britney and Justin were like, 'We're doing matching denim.' And I was like, 'How are you doing that? Who is doing that?'" Gerstein recalled. "We wound up taking the Costume National suit that Justin wore for the Celebrity album cover. We remade it in denim. Conversations with Levi's were happening at the same time and Britney was working with Kurt and Bart. We had some crossover contacts at Levi's, so it went from being an idea to it being made within days. The rest is history."
While they were two of the biggest pop stars in the world in that moment, Gerstein remembered the former couple as "just two kids, wanting to do something cool, and being super cute, matching. It was kind of like their prom. They had an idea, and we did what they wanted as opposed to the other way around."
To revisit the iconic fashion moment, keep scrolling for a digital stroll down memory lane!