Amanda Bynes' Fiancé Paul Michael Shares Rare Selfie of the Actress

Hi, Amanda Bynes!
It's not often fans get to see the private star, but the 34 year old recently popped up on her fiancé Paul Michael's Instagram feed. Sporting thick eyebrows, her heart-shaped ink and a Playboy T-shirt, the actress smiled for a selfie that Michael posted on his Instagram Story on Jan. 11.
In December 2020, Michael shared an update on their relationship and future plans together. "We're doing great," he told E! News. "We go on walks and work every day, like to get coffee, and talk about living together one day. We are limited to what we can do in this pandemic so even if we want to do more, we are limited. [We plan on] spending the holidays together for a family dinner, also going to plan the wedding after we live together."
"We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other," he continued. "We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."
Following Michael's statement, however, Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, told E! News, "This guy purports to love Amanda and be a source of emotional support. But, it appears to me he is selling access to her to the paparazzi."
Meanwhile, two months earlier in October, Bynes commemorated their one-year anniversary on social media in a since-deleted post. While the star did not say much more, she did give fans some extra clarity on the timeline of their tumultuous relationship.
On Valentine's Day in 2020, she announced on Instagram that she was engaged to the "love of my life" along with a photo of a ring on her left hand. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement," a source told E! News, "and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship."
While the two split three weeks after the engagement announcement, they made it clear they were back on with a selfie together just a day later in March. That same month, Bynes surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement, though her attorney confirmed in May 2020 she is not expecting.
In December, a source shared further insight into how Bynes was doing while in a sober living community. "She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her," the source said. "He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place."