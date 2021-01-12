Watch Bachelor's Matt James and Tyler Cameron Get Bikini Waxes in Hilarious Video

Watch : Tyler Cameron's Advice for New "Bachelor" Matt James

Bros that wax together, stay together.

That seems to be the case with best friends Tyler Cameron and The Bachelor's Matt James. During the latest episode of Tyler's vlog, the best bros had a spa day getting pampered along with two other friends.

After pedicures and facials, the four men—on Tyler's request—also agreed to get Brazilian bikini waxes. Although they pulled names from a basket to be fair and square, Tyler still went first of the foursome.

"[The spa] recommended not to use the white strips. I said, ‘We're doing the white strips' because I saw 40-Year-Old Virgin and that looked painful and that's what I was going for," Tyler explained. "[The esthetician] said she really does not recommend doing that. So, we're gonna do one of those with that and then we're gonna use the gel wax."

Seconds later though, he was screaming for dear life and apparently began bleeding, which is "totally normal."