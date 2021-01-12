Kim Cattrall Subtly Reacts to Sex and the City Revival

Kim Cattrall just gave a hint as to why she's not joining the Sex and the City revival.
As fans may know, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are set to return to their beloved characters in a 10-episode HBO Max series called And Just Like That. However, when the revival was announced on Jan. 10, Cattrall—who has been vocal about not wanting to participate in SATC-related projects—was noticeably absent from any promotion.
Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, later confirmed Cattrall would not be a part of the revival, telling one Instagram follower they will "miss" her and her character Samantha Jones. And while Cattrall has yet to speak out about the reboot, she did "like" a fan's post on Twitter about her decision not to return.
"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first," the tweet, posted on Jan. 11, reads. "Well done @KimCattrall."
In recent years, Cattrall has made it clear that she's moved on from the show, deciding not to take part in plans for Sex and the City 3. However, in early 2018, the Filthy Rich actress did weigh in on possible replacements for Samantha.
After learning that Parker suggested Ellen DeGeneres should take over the role, Cattrall tweeted that she'd be "fabulous."
Cattrall also pitched Oprah Winfrey, Tiffany Haddish and Sofía Vergara as possible replacements. "I am partial to @TheEllenShow but @Oprah was always my 1st ❤️," she tweeted at the time. "But then there are the goddess's @TiffanyHaddish or @SofiaVergara So many fabulous actresses to choose from that will make Samantha their own!"
While there's been no word on a possible replacement for Samantha in the revival, a press release did offer some insight on the upcoming series. "The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the description explained. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."