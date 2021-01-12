Meghan McCain Breaks Silence About The View Tension With Joy Behar

Watch : Joy Behar Says to Meghan McCain "I Did Not Miss You"

Meghan McCain is opening up for the first time about her bumpy recent return to The View.

The star appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, Jan. 11, where host Andy Cohen asked her about rejoining her cohorts last week after taking maternity leave to welcome daughter Liberty on Sept. 28. As viewers saw, there was clear friction during the middle of The View's Jan. 5 episode when Joy Behar told Meghan that she hadn't missed her.

"So it's been such a rough reentry back into The View," Meghan admitted to Andy, explaining that she endured physical pain after giving birth. "I had a really hard time getting back to work—I thought I would be back to work by the election. ... It's just been a lot."

The daughter of late politician John McCain made it clear to Andy that she does indeed feel close to her colleagues and still believes that their bond is stronger than any squabbles that may pop up.

"I will say I missed everyone, even if some people didn't miss me," the Dirty Sexy Politics author said, as seen in the below video. "I miss the show. We're a family. All these women were at my dad's funeral. We've been through a lot of s--t together, and I miss being on the show, and I hope that we can all be examples—myself included—for where the country should go forward."