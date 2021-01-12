Priyanka Chopra Says She’s “Lean, Mean and All of 17” in Must-See Throwback Photo

Watch : Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Before Priyanka Chopra went from Miss World to Mrs. Jonas, she was a 17-year-old teen just like the rest of us.

Okay, not quite. In fact, it's easy to see why young Priyanka went on to become a pageant queen when you take a look at a recent throwback photo she shared.

The Matrix 4 actress proudly revealed a new pic of herself from her high school days—and it's really good. In the Instagram photo, she looks like a '90s gal through and through, as she rocks strappy sandals, black flare pants, a black blazer and a light crop top.

The 38 year old wrote on Jan. 11, "Lean, mean and all of 17!!!"

Considering the photo is circa 1999, we're gonna go ahead and say Priyanka definitely came back stronger than a '90s trend.

The star, who just marked two years of marriage with Nick Jonas, added the hashtag #Unfinished to her retro snap in reference to her upcoming memoir Unfinished, expected Feb. 9.