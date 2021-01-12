Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonPhotosVideos

See Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Australian Love Story in Photos

In the months since Zac Efron and Australian model Vanessa Valladares were first romantically linked, the couple has quickly proven their relationship is the real deal.

By McKenna Aiello Jan 12, 2021
Zac EfronCouplesCelebrities
If life's a beach, then Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares are just playing in the sand. 

Australia's latest Hollywood transplant and his model girlfriend were recently spotted on the beaches of Sydney, which marked the couple's newest sighting following last weekend's romantic date night. The former Disney Channel hunk looked effortlessly cool in a pair of aviator sunglasses and floral shorts, while Vanessa rocked a high-cut swimsuit perfect for tanning. 

Zac and Vanessa were first romantically linked last September when they stepped out arm-in-arm in Byron Bay, however E! News confirmed their love story actually spans back to July 2020. 

"They have fun together and hang out a lot," a source dished at the time. "He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places. He's in a good place and happy down under."

Neither Zac or his girlfriend have publicly discussed their relationship, which means it's time to let photos do all the talking about their undeniable chemistry. 

The High School Musical alum and his sweetheart kick off 2021 with a day at the beach in Sydney. An onlooker tells E! News that the couple stop for smoothies before setting up camp on the sand. 

Vanessa dries off after taking a dip in the ocean, while Zac takes in the sights and sounds of his new hometown. Back in August it was reported that the 33-year-old was keen on moving down under, and just last month he listed his Los Angeles home for $5.9 million. 

In January, the lovebirds do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks in Sydney. Zac and Vanessa are spotted holding hands as they join another couple for a double date. 

Vanessa throws her man a surprise birthday party in the star-studded enclave of Byron Bay. Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands says in a later interview that the bash was well-attended by Zac's famous friends, teasing, "...there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."

"He absolutely loves Australia," Sandilands adds. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."

The actor is first romantically linked to the model in September when photographers spot them holding hands while out and about in Byron Bay. 

"He started seeing her in July and they have been together ever since," an insider tells E! News at the time. "She spends the night at his rental house all the time. They have fun together and hang out a lot. He loves the area and the lifestyle and she has shown him a lot of great places."

