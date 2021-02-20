What's at Stake in Kim Kardashian's Divorce From Kanye West: Family, Branding and $2.1 Billion

"The first night I slept at Kanye's house… I won't say the date because I'll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, 'OMG, I met my soulmate,'" Kim Kardashian said in 2018 at the Create & Cultivate Summit, gleefully recalling how she knew Kanye West was "The One."

There are a slew of reasons aside from a sensitivity to cold why she—and we, for that matter—thought they were meant to be. And when you feel as though you've found your soulmate, you don't say "I do" expecting to ever break up.

But that is what has come to pass between Kim and Kanye, their differences having become too irreconcilable of late, his previously unflagging support of her sputtering to a point where Kim finally decided that enough was enough.

After months of leading increasingly separate lives, Kim filed for divorce Feb. 19. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm West, 21 months.