Victoria Beckham Recalls the "Life-Changing Moment" She Knew She Had to Leave the Spice Girls

Watch : Victoria Beckham Is Still Winning After 20 Years in the Biz

Victoria Beckham is pulling back the curtain.

The former Spice Girls member recently lifted the veil on her personal and professional life with a unique feature on British Vogue that was published on Monday, Jan. 11.

The singer-turned-designer wrote an in-depth letter to her future self, in which she candidly opened up about running a fashion business amid the coronavirus pandemic, the moment she knew it was time to walk away from her Posh Spice persona and more.

"2020 and 2021 are in the distant past, but you've carried the lessons of that time with you," she reflected, "I hope you are reading this on a beach, surrounded by all the people you love! Give them huge hugs for me (wait, am I the shortest in the family now?!). You've experienced more togetherness with your family than you ever imagined possible (all 293 days of it and counting), and it is something you'll no doubt cherish."