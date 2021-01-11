Kim & KanyeBridgertonSex And The CityOlivia & HarryPhotosVideos

Justin and Hailey Bieber Say Aloha to Adventure in Romantic Getaway to Hawaii

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber headed to Hawaii this past weekend for a romantic trip. See the couple’s best memories from the getaway.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 11, 2021 6:52 PMTags
VacationJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHawaiiHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

2021 is turning into the year of adventure for the Biebers.

Over the past week, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed a couple's vacation to Hawaii where they did a whole lot more than simply soak up the sun.

In photos shared on social media, the 26-year-old "Holy" singer and 24-year-old model took time to rest and relax by the ocean blue water. But at the same time, the couple also made sure to explore the Aloha state.

Whether snorkeling along the coast or enjoying a motorcycle ride, Justin and Hailey made the most of their getaway. And if you had any doubts that it was a trip to remember, just look at the couple's captions. 

"Heart = full," Hailey shared online with several memorable moments from the getaway. Justin added, "Will miss u Hawaii." As the pair returns home, E! News decided to compile some of the couple's best photos from the trip.

photos
Celebs on Vacation

Whether you're looking for unforgettable fashion, heartfelt PDA moments or beautiful views, Justin and Hailey didn't disappoint before saying "Mahalo" to a special weekend away.

Instagram
Here Comes the Sun

And they're off! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber pack their bags and head to Hawaii for a couple's getaway. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

First stop on the tropical island? A trip to the ocean blue water, of course! 

Instagram
R&R

Tanning is cool, but cuddling under the sun ain't too bad either. 

Instagram
Road Trip

With Justin behind the wheel, Hailey can't help but give her husband a smooch as they travel to their next destination. 

Instagram
Together Forever

There's gonna be one less lonely girl during this trip to Hawaii. 

Instagram
Under the Sea

What's better than a nice warm towel after a swim? A hug from your significant other. 

Instagram
Peace Out

On an island in the sun, Justin and Hailey are going to have some fun! 

Instagram
Winter Glow

Sun-kissed salty skin has never looked so good on Hailey! 

Instagram
Start Your Engines

Forget about Los Angeles traffic! Justin is all about the open roads of Hawaii on his new ride. 

Instagram
Airport Style

After days of swimsuits, Hailey keeps it bright and comfy as she heads back home to Southern California. 

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Proves Dancing Clearly Runs in the Family

2

Vogue's "Washed Out" Kamala Harris Cover Draws Controversy

3

JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Hopes New Documentary Keeps Case Alive

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Proves Dancing Clearly Runs in the Family

2

Vogue's "Washed Out" Kamala Harris Cover Draws Controversy

3

JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Hopes New Documentary Keeps Case Alive

4

Kelley Flanagan Is Still Moving to NYC Despite Peter Weber Breakup

5

Kristin Cavallari's BFF Defends Her Against Parenting Criticism