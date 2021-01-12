Armie HammerBlue IvySex And The CityKim & KanyeBridgertonPhotosVideos

See the Lizzie McGuire Cast, Then and Now

Finding out what the stars of the Disney Channel hit series are up to on its 20th anniversary are what dreams are made of.

Watch: Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Hey now, hey now, can you believe it's been 20 years since we met and fell in love with Lizzie McGuire?!

Yes, you are that old, and yes, it's totally fine to still be obsessed with the Disney Channel series that made Hilary Duff a star and made every tween in America want a bra. 

After making its debut on the Disney Channel in January 2001, Lizzie McGuire quickly became the network's most successful original series ever and turned Duff into young Hollywood's tween queen. The series ran for two seasons (in addition to a hit movie) before ending its 65-episode run in 2004...though Disney intended to keep the franchise going far much longer, with plans for another movie and two follow-up shows. (Check out the story about those failed projects.)

And in 2019, Disney+ was set to revive Lizzie McGuire with many of the original series' star reprising their role, but, unfortunately, the reboot was ultimately scrapped. 

The sad news came after reports of behind-the-scenes tension, including the abrupt departure of Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner, shortly after production began. Duff, who was set to star and serve as an executive producer, later alluded to Disney having an issue with the adult material in the show.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," Duff shared on Instagram when confirming the revival was dead. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."

Fortunately, fans got to see the cast reunite for a virtual table read of the iconic bra episode in May 2020.

In honor of the show's 20th anniversary, we're updating you on what the cast of Lizzie McGuire is up to now...

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock,Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hilary Duff

The 33-year-old actress continues to dominate the entertainment industry. Aside from a recurring role in Gossip Girl to starring in Younger, Duff reigns supreme on the small screen.

She also portrayed slain actress Sharon Tate in the The Haunting of Sharon Tate and was set to reprise her iconic role in a Lizzie McGuire sequel series on Disney+, as well as serve as executive producer. However, in December 2020, Duff confirmed the reboot was dead. "The stars just didn't align," she said. 

In happier news, Duff married her longtime love Matthew Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony in December 2019 and the pair are expecting their second child together. The latest addition joins Banks Violet Bair, 2, and Duff's son eight-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie

Disney; Instagram
Lalaine Vergara-Paras

While the actress has kept a low profile, she's appeared in several TV series, including Raymond & Lane, Off the Clock and Shane Dawson TV. Most recently, she appeared in the film Definition Please. She'll always be Miranda to us, though!

Disney
Adam Lamberg

Famous for playing Gordo (Lizzie's BFF), Lamberg only starred in two roles following the Disney series, When Do We Eat? and Beautiful Loser. In 2014, he was working in New York City as a developmental associate at the Irish Arts Center, Bustle reports.

But the Internet almost had a meltdown when it was revealed Lamberg would be reprising the role of Gordo for the revival

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Duff said in a statement in November 2019. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

The new Lizzie McGuire would've be his first on-screen credited role in more than 10 years.

Disney; Amy Graves/Getty Images for "Baja" Movie
Jake Thomas

Dubbing himself as an actor, photographer and director, Thomas continues to be in the public eye. More recently, he's appeared in the TV shows S.W.A.T, 20 Something and Triangle. Although, it seems his true passion lies in photography. Take one look at his Instagram and you'll see his talent. He not Lizzie's baby brother anymore!

Before the revival was ultimately shut down, Thomas was set to reprise his role and shared his excitement about the series on Instagram.

"Nearly 20 years have passed, I haven't changed a bit!" he wrote. "Where has Matt been??? Tell me what you guys think Matt would be doing today!!! He has always been the epitome of crazy confidence, so really, anything is possible. Who knows, maybe he's really mellowed out over the years..... naahhhhh. I'm so excited to bring this character that you all grew up with back to life, and I cannot wait for you guys to see it."

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Hallie Todd

Todd continues to stay busy, despite forever being known as Lizzie's mom to us. She's starred in various TV roles and movies, including a film she co-wrote, The Last Champion. Along with acting, she's written two books, Being Young Actors and Parenting the Young Actor.

Married to director Glenn Withrow since 1991, the couple have one daughter, Ivy.

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Robert Carradine

Carradine was famous well before he played Lizzie's dad. Hello, he was Lewis Skolnick in Revenge of the Nerds. The 64-year-old star continues to work in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. More recently, he produced Solitary Confinement and appears in the upcoming film High Holiday.

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Carly Schroeder

Even though she had a recurring role as Melanie (Matt's BFF) on the Disney series, she later made appearances on General Hospital, Deadly Shores and Ghost Whisperer. More recently, the 30-year-old former actress graduated from army boot camp in 2019.

"Army life is very different from Hollywood," Schroeder told Business Insider. "There are some similarities, but Army life is very uniform. Everyone is very disciplined and everyone is treated equally."

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Ashlie Brillault

Similar to Lamberg, the blonde beauty keeps a low profile and has remained out of the public eye. Despite being the queen bee on the Disney show, she's moved on to bigger and better things. MTV reports she quit acting and earned her B.A. in political science from California State University. After, she reportedly moved to Colorado, and there, she got her J.D and Certificate in law school and now works as a criminal defense attorney. 

Per US Weekly, she is married with one daughter, whom she welcomed in 2015.

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Clayton Snyder

Not only did Clayton grow up to be even more of a hunk than he was on the Disney Channel show, but he played for the USA Men's National Team, the Olympic Club and Promogest Quartu (an Italian team). He continues to pursue acting and sometimes plays water polo.

And sorry ladies, but Snyder married his longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards in October 2020 after proposing the previous year. 

"Humbled to be chosen by this woman, and to have created such an EPIC wedding together," he captioned a photo from their wedding. 

Disney Channel/Getty Images
Kyle Downes

Known as Larry Tudgeman on the Disney series, Kyle has appeared on several TV series and movies, including The L Word, CSI: Miami and Life as We Know It.

Lizzie McGuire is available on Disney+.

