Chadwick Boseman Movie Wins Big at First-Ever Critics Choice Super Awards: See the Full List of Winners

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Brought Black Superheroes to Life with "Black Panther"

A film starring the late Chadwick Boseman was a big winner at the inaugural edition of the Critics Choice Super Awards.

The first-ever ceremony honoring TV and film work in fan-obsessed genres, such as the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action categories, took place on Sunday, Jan. 6 featuring hosts Kevin Smith and writer-actress Dani Fernandez.

Netflix's Da 5 Bloods, the Spike Lee-directed war film that is seen as a probable Oscars contender, took home two prizes: Best Actor in an Action Movie for Delroy Lindo, and Best Action Movie. The film was released in June, just months before Chadwick died in August at age 43 after quietly battling colon cancer.

Among other key film honorees was Hulu's Palm Springs, which landed three prizes, including Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie for star Andy Samberg. The Disney+ release Soul also picked up three awards, with voice actors Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx both ending up in the winners column.

On the TV side, popular Amazon Prime series The Boys grabbed four awards, while HBO's Lovecraft Country collected two.