Bridgerton Stars Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Address Rumors They’re Dating IRL

As a faux-turned-real couple on Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor have sizzling chemistry. However, for those wondering if that chemistry translates off camera, the two are playing it coy.
In a Jan. 9 interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Kit Hoover, Page and Dynevor were asked who was dating in the Bridgerton cast off camera.
"I think that everything you need to know is on camera," Page explained. "I think that the sparky words, the scripts and material are more than enough."
While the hosts joked that Page and Dynevor, who were video chatting in from separate locations, were probably "playing footsie" under the table, the two laughed.
The romance may be the hot thing to discuss about Bridgerton, but it wasn't what initially attracted Dynevor to the project.
"I think the first thing that stood out to me was Shondaland doing Regency. That was so exciting to me," the former Younger actress explained. "I knew the women would have agency. They weren't going to be timid women that we've sometimes seen before in Regency dramas."
She also joked that "meeting Regé at the table read" was what really clinched her excitement, to which the actor gave two thumbs up to the camera.
One other rumor that Page had to dispel this week? That he was in the running to portray James Bond following Daniel Craig's exit from the role after the upcoming film No Time to Die. Betting site Ladbrokes puts him at 5/1 odds of nabbing the part.
"I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show earlier this week. "Like, if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renowned that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word."
Maybe we need to call upon Lady Whistledown next time for the real hot gossip.