Taylor Swift Praises Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License"

Game recognizes game! Music icon Taylor Swift gushed over High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo's emotional new single "drivers license," which has been blowing up social media ever since its release on Jan. 8.

On Instagram, Olivia expressed excitement over the fact that her song was next to Taylor on the top US songs chart on iTunes. The "Blank Space" singer responded to Olivia's comment, writing, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," as well as a few applause emojis.

The Disney+ star, who is just 17, was so thrilled that Taylor responded to her that she made a follow-up Instagram video quoting the Grammy winner's speech at the 2007 CMAs, when she took home the Horizon Award: "I can't believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year."

This isn't the first time that Taylor and Olivia have interacted on social media. In April 2020, Olivia performed a cover of "Cruel Summer," a track off the singer's 2019 album Lover, for MTV's Alone Together Jam Session.