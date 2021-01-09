Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Are Already Saying "I Love You" 9 Months After Jay Cutler Split

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Feels Like Her "Old Self" After Turning 34

Kristin Cavallari is seemingly getting serious with her new boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye.

The Very Cavallari star and some of her friends appeared on an Instagram Live with Jeff on Jan. 8, where they chatted about his longest relationship. Jeff declared that it was just four months before winking at Kristin. The two were first spotted kissing in Chicago in October 2020, hinting that this was likely the romance he was referring to.

For those wondering just how serious the couple are, the Instagram Live ended with the two exchanging "I love yous."

Kristin and Jeff have been spending a lot of time together recently. In November 2020, the pair were spotted dining out with friends at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's.

"Kristin and Jeff had huge smiles on their faces and were excited to see each other," a source told E! News of the dinner. "They gave each other a huge hug and he sat right next to her. The whole table was laughing and it seemed like a fun conversation. Jeff was cracking jokes and everyone was in a great mood."