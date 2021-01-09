This Queen's Gambit-Inspired Hotel Brings the Hit Show to Life

Watch : Popular '90s Black Sitcoms Coming to Netflix

See The Queen's Gambit come to life!

There's no denying the Netflix miniseries, which debuted last October, became an instant hit. The coming-of-age drama centers on Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphan who rises to the top as a cutthroat chess player.

Set in the mid-1950s and 1960s, The Queen's Gambit brings on the nostalgia. From the lavish fashion to the colorful décor, it's no wonder the seven-part series had everyone glued to their television. And now, fans can feel like they're actually part of the show.

The 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington, Ky.—which is the place where Beth grows up—designed one of its rooms to look like it was plucked out of The Queen's Gambit. The room boasts vibrant wallpaper, bedsheets and more in a Key Lime Pie color. Plus, the room is decorated with midcentury antiques, a stocked bar cart and, of course, a vintage chess set.

According to Architectural Digest, guests will find rare books, along with an itinerary of places to visit in the city that were featured in the show.