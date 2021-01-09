Kate Middleton Celebrates 39th Birthday With a Tribute to Frontline Workers

Watch : Prince William and Kate Middleton's Dog Lupo Passes Away

Kate Middleton used her 39th birthday to honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The message was posted on Jan. 9 to the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It included a photo of Kate wearing a floral printed face mask.

"Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess' birthday," the caption reads. "Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time."

This is not the first time that the mom of three, and the royal family as a whole, has taken the time express appreciation for frontline workers. In March 2020, the official Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a video of Kate and husband Prince William's children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 clapping for healthcare workers.

"To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," the caption of the post read. "#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS."