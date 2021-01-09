Alex Trebek's Daughter Calls Him "Extraordinary" as His Final Jeopardy! Episode Airs

Alex Trebek's daughter Nicky Trebek took to social media to honor her father after his final Jeopardy! episode aired.
The beloved host of the game show died at age 80 in November following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer and just 10 days after he filmed his last episode. Originally, his last Jeopardy! episode was supposed to air on Christmas Day but it was rescheduled to broadcast on Friday, Jan. 8. Alex is survived by wife Jean Trebek, their two children Emily and Matthew and Nicky, who he helped raise when he was married to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kare, and who worked as a Jeopardy! production coordinator.
"@jeopardy #jeopardyforever #wemissyoudad," Nicky wrote on Instagram on Friday evening. "You were extraordinary!!! #instagram."
Nicky, who celebrated her 55th birthday that day, also reposted on her Instagram Story a video montage of Alex hosting Jeopardy! that was shared on the show's social media accounts, as well as a screenshot from the clip show that shows him from behind walking off the set and fist-pumping, Breakfast Club movie-style. She wrote, "We miss you dad."
Alex hosted Jeopardy! since 1984. The montage showed some of his most memorable moments, including the time he jokingly appeared on set without pants.
"Simply the best," read the series' tweet posted alongside the video. "Thank you, Alex."
At the end of the montage were the words, "Dedicated to Alex Trebek. Forever in our Hearts. Always our Inspiration."
Last June, for Father's Day, Alex's wife interviewed their kids and Nicky about their father for the website in which she works as an editor, Insidewink. The three shared their favorite childhood memories of their dad. Nicky recalled the time he took her on a trip to a wine symposium in Hawaii.
"I wasn't a kid, but Vincent Price attended and I got to sit next to him at a dinner. Needless to say it was unforgettable," she said. "Bonus: On that trip, he told me he was going to marry Jean and I could see how happy he was!"