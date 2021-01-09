Wilmer Valderrama Praises "Incredible" Demi Lovato as They Co-Star in Netflix's Charming

Watch : Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Wilmer Valderrama and ex Demi Lovato's love lives on...on Netflix.

Back in 2015, a year before they broke up, the two collaborated on the animated movie Charming. The film, which the 30-year-old actor co-produced, was released in theaters overseas in 2018. On Friday, Jan. 8, the movie hit Netflix for North American audiences for the first time. Valderrama shared a trailer for the film on his Instagram page, praising Lovato, 28, and the rest of the cast, which includes Avril Lavigne, Ashley Tisdale, Nia Vardalos, Sia and John Cleese.

"After years of production and love for this project I am thrilled to share that the untold story of Prince Charming (our first Latino Prince) @charmingmovie will be premiering today Friday January 8th!!! As an Original @netflix #Film," Valderrama wrote. "Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!"