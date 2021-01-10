Kim & KanyeOlivia & HarryBachelor NationTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

Finished Bridgerton? Here's What You Should Watch Next

Ok, so you've binged all of Bridgerton. These are the TV shows you should tune into next...

By Alyssa Ray Jan 10, 2021
It's been over two weeks since Bridgerton dropped on Netflix and it's still all that anyone can talk about.

Between the incredible orchestral versions of your favorite pop songs and those steamy sex scenes, it's safe to say that the Netflix period drama has taken the world by storm. No, literally, the show has been projected to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its debut.

We were among those households who devoured the series and we're here to tell you that we'll never listen to Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" the same. (If you know, you know.)

However, having binged the series so quickly, we were left itching for a new show that would inspire us the way Bridgerton has.

While Bridgerton is definitely captivating and brilliantly done, it isn't the first period drama to capture the world's attention.

For starters, there is Downton Abbey, the upstairs-downstairs drama that won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Miniseries and the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries. Hey, before there was a Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) there was Violet, the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith).

Where We've Seen the Bridgerton Cast Before

Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. It has everything from Colin Firth in a soaking wet shirt to Regency-era manners to memorable gowns and more.

And those are only a couple suggestions.

For our official list of the shows you should binge next, check out the gallery below!

Starz
Outlander

Outlander has everything.

We're talking time travel, star-crossed romances, action and incredible fashion. The Starz original follows Claire Beauchamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a former WWII nurse who mysteriously ends up in 1743 Scotland. Along the way, Claire falls for handsome Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and their connection is undeniable.

So, if you're looking for a show to top Bridgerton's steamy sex scenes, Outlander is for you. Warning: Don't watch this show with your parents.

Where to watch it: You can find early seasons of Outlander on Netflix and the full series on Starz.

Ollie Upton/Hulu
The Great

From the genius behind The FavouriteTony McNamara's The Great loosely tackles Russian Empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning)'s rise to power. While the Hulu hit definitely stretches the truth, it's certainly captivating thanks to the comedic dialogue, steamy love affairs and the treasonous plot.

Where to watch it: You can stream The Great on Hulu.

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Craving more Regency-era courting? Well, look no further.

All the pomp and circumstance you love from Bridgerton can be found in the 1995 TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, which stars a young Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy. Even though there is minimal physical contact, you will see Colin in a soaking shirt. So, you're welcome.

Where to watch it: You can stream the 1995 Pride and Prejudice miniseries on HBO Max. Pro tip: 2020's Emma is also on this streaming service.

Andrew Eccles / The CW
Gossip Girl

This one may be obvious but, like in Bridgerton, Gossip Girl has an all-knowing writer revealing truths about those apart of an elite society. The teen drama, which stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford and more, ran for six seasons on The CW between 2007 and 2012.

Although it's not a period piece, the music, fashion and drama are on the same level as Bridgerton's.

Where to watch it: You can catch Gossip Girl on HBO Max. (Side note: A reboot is heading to the streaming service in 2021.)

Carnival Films/Masterpiece
Downton Abbey

If you like Bridgerton, we're betting you'll enjoy Downton Abbey.

Just like in the Netflix romance drama, Downton Abbey follows the individuals making up an aristocratic British family. Yet, the big difference in Downton Abbey is that it also sheds light on the lives of the family's servants. Downton Abbey boasts a large ensemble cast, including Dame Maggie SmithHugh BonnevilleMichelle Dockery and many more.

We should also mention that Downton Abbey won several prominent awards and inspired a major motion picture.

Where to watch it: You can find all of Downton Abbey on Peacock.

ABC
For the People

The people need more Regé-Jean Page.

So, we'd like to draw your attention to a short-lived Shondaland legal drama, For the People. The ABC show, which stars our favorite Duke of Hastings alongside Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman, Britt Robertson and others, ran for two seasons between 2018 and 2019.

It followed a group of young lawyers as they juggled their careers and personal lives while working for the Southern District of New York Federal Court.

Where to watch it: You can purchase both seasons of For the People on Amazon Prime Video.

Apple
Dickinson

Another unexpected period piece.

Dickinson will make you look at poet Emily Dickinson differently. Thanks to creative liberties, Hailee Steinfeld plays the famed poet as a sarcastic wild card that we're all rooting for.

Where to watch it: Dickinson is streaming on Apple TV+.

CW
Reign

Like in Bridgerton, The CW's Reign integrated modern aspects when creating this period piece.

This was certainly a positive for both shows as they walked away with vibrant costumes, memorable music moments and more. Similar to Bridgerton, Reign, which followed a fictionalized version of Mary, Queen of Scots' life, had plenty of sexy scenes to make any romantic swoon.

Where to watch it: You can purchase all four seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

ITV/Shutterstock
Vanity Fair

Eager for more of Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie? Than we suggest taking a peek at the 2018 Vanity Fair series.

Based off William Makepeace Thackeray's novel, Vanity Fair follows charming social climber Becky Sharp (Olivia Cooke) as she tries to find a suitor that will secure her place in society. Not only does it have a Bridgerton alum in the cast, but it also features all the Regency-era manners that we love.

Where to watch it: You can find Vanity Fair on Amazon Prime Video.

HISTORY/Jonathan Hession
Vikings

Even though Vikings is more violent than Bridgerton, it has all the plot points a historical drama fan needs.

Inspired by the stories of famed Viking Ragnar Lothbrok, Vikings follows his (Travis Fimmel) legacy from farmer to legend and the journeys of his children. While there's plenty of action, the intimate scenes are definitely worth catching.

Where to watch it: Those with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch Vikings.

Sophie Mutevelian / Netflix
The Crown

If you're craving more high society, political drama and British accents, may we recommend The Crown.

The Netflix drama blends fact and fiction to relive the iconic reign of Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed in different seasons by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman). Although this show isn't as steamy as Bridgerton, it is just brilliant and you won't be able to turn away.

Where to watch it: The Crown is streaming on Netflix.

Francois Rousseau/Showtime
The Tudors

It's been almost 512 years since Henry VIII first ascended the throne in England.

Yet, audiences are still fascinated with his complicated romantic life. And by complicated, we mean, King Henry had six wives, two he beheaded, two he divorced and one who died following childbirth. (Shout out to Catherine Parr who survived!)

Showtime's The Tudors, which aired between 2007 and 2010, takes Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers)'s real-life drama and blurs it with some fictional plot points to create one sexy show. Even though you know how it ends, you'll find yourself rooting for Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer).

It's the perfect steamy historical drama to follow Bridgerton.

Where to watch it: You can find The Tudors on Showtime Anytime.

STARZ
The White Queen

Feuding, betrayal, unexpected romances and more.

No, we're not talking about Bridgerton. This time, we're looking at The White Queen, a Starz miniseries that gives a fictional take on the War of the Roses. Rather than focusing on the men at the center of the famous feud for the English throne, The White Queen follows Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson) as she marries Edward IV and fights to keep power.

The White Queen also has two sister series, also based on books by Philippa GregoryThe White Princess and The Spanish Princess.

Where to watch it: You can find the The White Queen and her sister shows on Starz.

So, what show did you pick? Be sure to let us know.

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.

