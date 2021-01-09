Breaking Down the Rumored Love Triangle Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter

Watch : Ashley Tisdale Not Interested in "High School Musical" Reboot

Welcome to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Love Triangle.

Buckle up, folks, because we're in for a wild ride at East High. It seems that drama class is in session—and by that we mean tensions could be mounting between two young stars of the Disney+ High School Musical spinoff show.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, who play on-screen lovers Nini and Ricky, have sparked real-life dating rumors in the past, though fans speculated they split last year because Rodrigo mentioned a "failed relationship" on TikTok in August.

Now, the co-stars appear to be in a love triangle with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Here's what happened.

It all kicked off when Rodrigo, 17, released her new song "drivers license" on Friday, Jan. 8. The lyrics clearly refer to a breakup, as she sings, "'Cause you said forever, now I drive alone past your street." When Rodrigo says, "Guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me," fans assumed she was talking about Bassett.