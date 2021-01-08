Elsa Pataky Shines in This "Little Beauty" of a Photo Taken by Chris Hemsworth

Watch : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Chris Hemsworth is an actor, a father…and apparently a bit of a photographer.

The Thor star headed to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 8 to share a sweet snapshot he took of his wife Elsa Pataky. The black and white picture showed the model cheekily sticking her tongue out at her husband.

"Nothing like getting an old roll of film developed and finding this little beauty hidden away," Hemsworth wrote along with a kissing emoji. "Shot on #contaxt2 @elsapatakyconfidential."

The photo was posted two weeks after the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in December 2010. They welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, in 2012 and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014. And while it may seem like the lovebirds are #RelationshipGoals, Pataky has admitted that, like any couple, they experience highs and lows.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she told Australia's Body + Soul last year. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy."