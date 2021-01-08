Kim & KanyeThe OfficeBachelor NationTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

Elsa Pataky Shines in This "Little Beauty" of a Photo Taken by Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 8 to share a picture he snapped of his wife Elsa Pataky. Scroll on to see his photography work.

Chris Hemsworth is an actor, a father…and apparently a bit of a photographer.

The Thor star headed to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 8 to share a sweet snapshot he took of his wife Elsa Pataky. The black and white picture showed the model cheekily sticking her tongue out at her husband.

"Nothing like getting an old roll of film developed and finding this little beauty hidden away," Hemsworth wrote along with a kissing emoji. "Shot on #contaxt2 @elsapatakyconfidential."

The photo was posted two weeks after the couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot in an intimate ceremony back in December 2010. They welcomed their first child, daughter India Rose, in 2012 and twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, in 2014. And while it may seem like the lovebirds are #RelationshipGoals, Pataky has admitted that, like any couple, they experience highs and lows.

"It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she told Australia's Body + Soul last year. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It's not easy."

Although, the Strong author told the publication she always tries to "see the positives of things."

To see more of the family's photos over the years, scroll on.

Dancing Shoes

These two turned up the heat with their sexy salsa moves while celebrating the actress' birthday.

Never Let Go

The boys! Chris holds his twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, in a loving bear hug. 

Daddy's Girl

Hang ten! "On the hunt for some barrels with my little surf coach," Chris captioned this sweet snapshot. 

Wee!

The model enjoys a day at the beach with her little ones. 

Cuteness Down Under

The trio enjoys a day together in the Thor star's native Australia.

Adventure Time

Chris and Elsa catch some waves in Australia. 

Like Father, Like Daughter

Showing India the ropes! Chris helps his eldest catch a fish. 

World's Best Dad

Elsa captures her hubby sharing a heartwarming moment with their kiddos. 

Aww

Hugs all around! 

Mom & Dad

The longtime couple enjoys a kid-free getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia for Hemsworth's 34th birthday. 

One for the Memory Books

"A picture says a thousand words, my kid only says about 4 but he's still awesome and way cooler than this sunset," Chris captioned this Kodak moment. 

