The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals Both of Her Husband's Parents Died of Coronavirus Over the Holiday

Sunny Hostin is opening up about the death of her family members.
During the Friday, Jan. 8 episode of The View, the co-host shared the upsetting news of her husband Emmanuel Hostin's parents dying from the coronavirus over the holiday break.
"After speaking with [my husband], he felt that from a public health standpoint it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays," she said tearing up. "He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year's Day, both to COVID. They were both physicians and they were both very careful. They didn't celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn't safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don't know how they contracted this virus."
Sunny continued, "We want to thank the doctors and nurses tht gave them such incredible care. They're doing god's work letting us FaceTime with Manny's parents while they were passing away. Despite all of that, they didn't make it."
She went on to express explicitly how serious this pandemic is for everyone and "it is not a joke, it is not a hoax."
The mother of two also thanked her ABC family for supporting her and her family, including Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Joy Behar and Ana Navarro, through this difficult time.
"Whoopi, for sending so much food for several weeks," she said "Ana, for calling us and giving us all the information you gained while Al was battling this virus. Meghan, for distracting me with all the pop culture news and sending us bourbon. Manny says the best condolence gift he's gotten so far. Joy, for your calls and your humor. You guys really wrapped your love around us and we're so very thankful.
Sunny ended her heartbreaking news with a final message of taking COVID seriously, expressing, "COVID is devastating, and while my kids and Manny's siblings Helen and Carlos are in deep grief, we want everyone to know that you may think you're healthy and you won't be impacted, but you may be an asymptomatic carrier. You could put someone you love at risk. So please, I beg of you, social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, and if you get the opportunity to take this vaccine, take it."