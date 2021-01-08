The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals Both of Her Husband's Parents Died of Coronavirus Over the Holiday

Watch : "Gilligan's Island" Star Dawn Wells Dead at 82 After COVID Battle

Sunny Hostin is opening up about the death of her family members.

During the Friday, Jan. 8 episode of The View, the co-host shared the upsetting news of her husband Emmanuel Hostin's parents dying from the coronavirus over the holiday break.

"After speaking with [my husband], he felt that from a public health standpoint it was very important for me to share that we are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays," she said tearing up. "He lost his father on Dec. 28 and he lost his mother on New Year's Day, both to COVID. They were both physicians and they were both very careful. They didn't celebrate Thanksgiving with us because we all decided it wasn't safe. And after a lot of contact tracing, we still don't know how they contracted this virus."

Sunny continued, "We want to thank the doctors and nurses tht gave them such incredible care. They're doing god's work letting us FaceTime with Manny's parents while they were passing away. Despite all of that, they didn't make it."